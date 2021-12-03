Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed over Oprah Winfrey interview – Royals News

This happened during The National Television Awards, when the audience was shown an excerpt from the interview of the Dukes of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey

After journalist and presenter Trevor MacDonald unveiled the nominees for the most iconic television moments of the year, footage from Meghan and Harry’s controversial interview with host Oprah Winfrey was shown onscreen.

And although this was not heard in the official broadcast, the audience in the hall was loudly indignant and booing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, writes The Daily Mail.

Meghan and Harry have been featured on-screen TV highlights over the past twelve months. Immediately, a whistle sounded throughout the arena. As if they were villains, – the publication quotes its source.

The National Television Awards at London’s O2 arena is one of the premier events in British show business with some of the UK’s biggest stars. The media note that the reputation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has deteriorated even among the star elite of London.

Scandalous interview

On March 7, the American television channel CBS aired a great interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which shocked many. To the host of Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke frankly about life in the royal family, moving, children and more.

Curiously, the interview of the Dukes of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Special Issue at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

