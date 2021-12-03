Putin demanded to introduce new benefits for Russians

Vladimir Putin instructed to adopt a law on measures for the formation of long-term savings

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to pass a law to create financial instruments aimed at forming long-term savings of individuals. The corresponding instruction was published on the Kremlin website.

“Introduce amendments to the legislation of the Russian Federation, <...>, including the elaboration of issues related to the provision of tax benefits in the form of a deduction for personal income tax. Including when making investments in securities of Russian issuers, “- reported to the Kremlin.

The head of the country instructed the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina to deal with this issue. The order must be completed by July 15, 2022.

