Putin discussed juvenile delinquency with the Security Council – RBC

At a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the topic of juvenile delinquency and the protection of minors from their involvement in crime. His words are quoted on the Kremlin website.

“We often speak and refer to the very important and sensitive topic of juvenile delinquency. Therefore, today we will listen to the Minister of the Interior [Владимира Колокольцева] on the protection of minors from criminal manifestations and on the prevention of their involvement in illegal activities, ”the President said.

In March, the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that juvenile delinquency decreased by 11.5% at the end of 2020 compared to 2020. If in 2019, crimes were committed by 13.8 thousand adolescents aged 14 to 15 years, then in 2020 – 11.3 thousand.

These data were confirmed to the newspaper by the Prosecutor General’s Office. The department added that last year, teenagers committed 9.5% fewer crimes than the year before last.