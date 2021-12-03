Putin instructed to increase the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID because of the “omicron” – RBK

The President instructed the government to prepare an action plan to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 strain in Russia. So far, not a single case of omicron has been identified in the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to pay special attention to improving the effectiveness of vaccines when developing an action plan to combat the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, dubbed omicron. This is stated in the list of instructions to the Russian government following the results of the 13th investment forum “VTB Capital” “Russia is calling!” The text of the document was published on the Kremlin website.

He instructed to develop an action plan by December 7, paying particular attention to increasing the effectiveness of vaccines used to prevent this infection, as well as screening test systems for the diagnosis and early detection of this virus.

In addition, the head of state proposes, when drawing up a plan, to take into account the implementation of measures to create conditions “ensuring the creation of barriers in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus infection”, including timely treatment of patients and isolation of their contact persons.

Earlier, scientists from South Africa announced an increased risk of re-COVID-19 due to the omicron strain. According to the results of their study, the new strain is able to bypass the immune system after a human-borne coronavirus. However, whether the omicron strain can bypass vaccine immunity remains unclear.