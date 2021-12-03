Putin recalled the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones in Donbass to Erdogan – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They took place at the initiative of Ankara. About it reported on the Kremlin website.

According to reports, the leaders discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda. These include, among other things, interaction in the agricultural and energy sectors. Putin informed his colleague about the results of trilateral talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. In addition, the parties discussed the situation and actions of countries in Libya and Syria.

It is clarified that when discussing the crisis in Ukraine, an emphasis was placed on the strict observance of the Minsk agreements. The Russian leader noted the “destructive line” that the Ukrainian side adheres to, while it must definitely abandon attempts to “forcefully resolve” the Donbass issue.

“This is evidenced by the provocative activity of the armed forces of Ukraine in the conflict zone, including the use of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement said.

Earlier Erdogan statedthat Turkey wants to be a mediator in resolving the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. In turn, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that the office of Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the desire of the President of Turkey to become an intermediary between Kiev and Moscow. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov later reportedthat Erdogan can be a mediator in Russian-Ukrainian relations, but under certain conditions.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar continue to be involved in flights on the territory of Donbass…