Putin said that the law on foreign agents should not violate the rights of citizens – RBC

The President discussed with the head of the CEC her position on the law on foreign agents. Pamfilova pointed out the need to analyze the practice of applying the law and make a number of changes

Photo: Mikhail Grebenshchikov / RBC



The law on foreign agents should not violate the rights of citizens, but should meet the goals for which it was created. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova.

Putin told Pamfilova that he knows her position on the law, which is to carefully analyze the practice of its application and make the necessary adjustments. The head of the CEC, in turn, agreed that the law needs to be streamlined so that “it is more effective and targeted.”

“To meet the goals for which it was adopted,” the president said. Pamfilova added that the law should not apply to those “who [этого] does not deserve “. “He did not violate the rights of citizens,” concluded Putin.

Pamfilova pointed out that in the September elections to the State Duma, none of the candidates was impaired. According to her, there was a candidate at the federal level who performs the functions of a foreign agent or is affiliated with an organization.