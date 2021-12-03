https://ria.ru/20211203/rada-1762077514.html

Rada deputies offered to provide Zelensky with diapers

KIEV, December 3 – RIA Novosti. A number of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday offered to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky with diapers in case of a new protest, but parliament did not support such an initiative, according to the Rada’s website. to whom the businessman Rinat Akhmetov is allegedly involved. The SBU said on Monday that it had opened a criminal case and was investigating the preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation of actions to seize power in the country. On December 1, two rallies were held in Kiev – entrepreneurs and those dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policies. “The request of MP Geo Leros to the President of Ukraine to provide Volodymyr Zelensky with diapers in case of a new protest action,” the request says. This initiative was supported by 10 deputies with the required minimum of 150 votes. It is noteworthy that the request to provide Zelensky with diapers was supported by two deputies from the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction – Sergei Kuzminykh and Sergei Nagornyk. In turn, the deputy from the European Solidarity faction Alexei Goncharenko wanted to invite Zelensky “to accept a gift … a synthesizer to support stage skills and preparation of the second edition of the show “Tsitsko Brothers – a game without pants.” However, not a single deputy voted for this request.

