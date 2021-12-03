Rakova named a key factor helping Moscow fight the pandemic – RBK

Photo: press service of the Moscow Social Development Complex



Moscow has established an effective system of interaction in the social sphere with the regions, federal structures, the private sector and NGOs, which has become a key factor in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection. This statement was made by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova at the international forum of civil participation “We are together.”

“For almost two years the whole world has been fighting the coronavirus infection and, in fact, lives under endless pressure, the oppression of which each of us feels. In these conditions, no health care system, no state would have been able to cope if it had not been for the colossal collaboration, the interaction of all structures. The first thing I want to say is the coordination of doctors. In just a matter of days, federal, private, regional, municipal medical organizations, narrow-profile, multidisciplinary – they all came together and made it possible to form an unprecedented system of medical care, deploy 28 thousand beds in Moscow in just a few weeks. Thanks to the efforts of everyone, including the laboratory service, which unites 600 different institutions, it was possible to create a unique unified system for the whole of Moscow, “said the vice-mayor.

Moscow became the first in Europe for innovative resistance to COVID-19



At the same time, Moscow focused on the fight against the pandemic and other areas of the social sphere. In particular, the staff of the centers of public services “My Documents” began to help with administrative functions in medical laboratories. Social security workers accepted applications for social assistance from residents who were in self-isolation on the coronavirus hotline. In addition, the deputy mayor said, they provided various services – from buying food and medicine to walking the dogs and delivering firewood. Social workers also took over the organization, provision and information functions at the emergency hospitals.

“In the process of such joint work, the role of social protection officers and public service centers has gradually transformed. Their task was to remove the administrative and organizational burden from the doctors and work with the sick. Doctors can no longer work with mild patients as before, because there is simply no time left for this. But someone should monitor the state of their health, and in case of any deterioration, involve medicine. This was done by employees of public service centers and social workers. In fact, the system has passed from a citizen client to a doctor-client of the medical system, ”Rakova added.