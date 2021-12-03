Rapper MGK on the red carpet not with Megan Fox, but with 12-year-old daughter Casey

The 2021 AMA was a dad and daughter date for Machine Gun Kelly. The singer-songwriter of the “Papercuts” single was accompanied by his teenage daughter to the show, and they looked like they were having a break!

To those who hope Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will hit the red carpet for the 2021 American Music Awards, and will have to wait until next year. To the event on November 21st, 31-year-old MGK (Colson Baker) took his daughter with him as his mate. 12 year old Casey Colson Baker accompanied her father before the show, and she looked just as punk rock as he did. Cassie pulled her hair into glamorous curls, rocking an elegant black dress with side cutouts. She completed the look with a gold chain around her neck and a pair of brightly colored earrings.

But, Casey’s image was almost invisible compared to what her father wore. Rocker The Tickets to my Downfall was dressed in a black suit with numerous silver rings, giant pearls and other metal ornaments… He chose a spiked collar and a silver nose hoop. His huge pants covered what looked like patent leather shoes. It was a pretty tricky statement for the AMA, but it was MGK style of making noise. However, despite the stunning image, MGK eclipsed his daughter.

“MGK’s daughter looks SO grown up my God,” one fan tweeted. Others were a little confused, as they did not even know the fact that Machine Gun Kelly is the father of an already grown daughter.

“Who is this girl from MGK? He and Megan finally broke up? “,” Who is MGK? “,” I just saw MGK with someone else he ?? “,” What does this all mean, and why is he on the red carpet with another woman. ”

Some were quick to point out Casey’s identity.

“Some of you don’t know MGK has a daughter, LMAO,” tweeted one fan.

It’s true: MGK is dad. He and his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon daughter Casey was born in 2009. MGK spoke in an interview with Rolling Stone about how parenting affected him in 2017.

“It didn’t change me until she learned how to use Google,” he said. “I don’t care what others think, but what she sees is important to me. So I tidied up my performance a bit. And now I am reaching out to a wider audience. Not everyone is thrilled with how Mötley Crüe builds replicas outside the bar. ”

Months prior to this rare public appearance at AMA, MGK was spotted with Casey in Malibu. Before going shopping, they went to a local bar for a cocktail. Earlier this summer, MGK was photographed with Casey riding a motorcycle.