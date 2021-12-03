https://ria.ru/20211203/rashkin-1762075719.html

Rashkin was summoned for interrogation in the UK

Deprived of immunity, State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin was summoned to the investigating authorities, the secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, deputy Sergei Obukhov, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Deprived of immunity, State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin was summoned to the investigating authorities, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, deputy Sergei Obukhov told RIA Novosti. As a RIA Novosti source in the Duma reported on the morning of December 3, the deputy had already been discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing planned treatment. Rashkin’s colleagues in parliament 25 November, they deprived him of immunity on the proposal of the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. The deputy himself at the meeting called the scale of the scandal “completely disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.” He confirmed that he had indeed killed a moose by mistake, but that he was hunting another animal for which he had permission. As the politician admitted, he changed the original version that he was framed. On December 2, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, opened a criminal case against the communist under the article “Illegal hunting by a group of persons by prior agreement.” She faces up to five years in prison, but a fine is also possible. In addition, the prosecution decided to bring the person involved in the case to administrative responsibility for refusing a medical examination. According to Krasnov, the deputy was driving with signs of intoxication. Rashkin was stopped on the night of October 29 on the territory of the Lebedka hunting farm in the Saratov region, where, according to investigators, he shot a moose.

