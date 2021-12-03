Reshetova lay down in a seductive dress and very high heels

In one of the latest publications of the personal microblog of Timati’s former lover, Anastasia Reshetova, a photograph of a celebrity appeared in the form of a fatal beauty.

Anastasia in a black dress with an asymmetric cut bared one shoulder. Tanned skin gleamed in low light. Reshetova’s choker with silver stones was also poured.

The model covered mouth-watering forms with backgammon the color of the night and complemented it with tall boots with a thin stiletto heel. Anastasia completed the look of a vamp woman with cherry lipstick and massive rings.

Reshetova lay down on the couch, playfully opening her mouth and bending her leg. Celebrity fans hardly recognized Anastasia. Some saw the singer Rihanna in the brunette.

“Thought it was Rihanna in the photo”, “Rihanna, is that you?”, “Anastasia, you have become more appetizing”, “Look gorgeous”, “Bloomed”, “She doesn’t look like herself here”, “Goddess”, “ Fire Girl, “Reshetova’s fans wrote in the comments below the photo.

We will remind, earlier Anastasia Reshetova boasted voluminous forms in a floral jumpsuit. The model preferred a bright print and massive jewelry in a frank look.

