Rihanna admitted that she is turned on in sex with A $ AP Rocky

No one would argue that the American singer and businesswoman Rihanna is a very hot thing. And if earlier fans could only guess about the sexual temperament of a star, now they have juicy details from the first lips.

So, in a conversation with the host of the Daily Pop show, Riri shared the details of her sex life with A $ AP’s boyfriend Rocky.

It all started with a story about the multi-million dollar business of a celebrity that made her a billionaire. She shared that she loves giving people confidence in their sexuality, which is why her Savage x Fenty brand is definitely worth all those sleepless nights.

It was at this moment that the journalist caught the 33-year-old beauty, asking her about her own sexuality. Let’s not keep the intrigue, Rihanna is fine with that. Moreover, she even said what turns her on during sex with her beloved.

I love incense, herb, cologne and a little hard work.

– the performer was intrigued.

Source: E!