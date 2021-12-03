Rihanna commented on rumors about her pregnancy

Вчера абсолютно все новостные издания запестрили слухами о том, что новая национальная героиня Барбадоса ждет ребенка, но так ли это?

Rumors have reappeared on the Web in the context of Rihanna and her alleged pregnancy. Despite the fact that such information appears on the Internet from time to time, this time the performer decided to close the topic once and for all. The artist did this in personal correspondence with her fan.

“Can I come to your baby shower? True or not, your children will be beautiful. Sorry for the fact that everyone is now so worried about your uterus, ”- wrote a fan of Rihanna.

“Stop! You didn’t come to the previous 10 baby showers. Every year you all declare that I am pregnant, ”the pop star wrote in response.

Recently, the 33-year-old heroine was given the opportunity to wear the proud title of the national heroine of Barbados – her home.

The award was presented to her by the Prime Minister of the country, Mia Mottley. Prince Charles was also present at the celebration. For the ceremony, the stage star wore an orange Bottega Veneta dress for $ 2,700 in fine material that led many to believe that Rihanna had a tummy.

“On behalf of the grateful and proud people, we present to you the new national hero of Barbados, the ambassador of our country – Robin Rihanna Fenty,” the Prime Minister presented the singer.

Early on, Rihanna discussed her plans for motherhood in an interview with British Vogue in 2020. Then she said that in ten years from the moment of the conversation, she hopes to have children.

“Ten years? I will be 42 years old! I will be ancient! I will definitely have children – three or even four ”.

At the moment, Rihanna is dating a rapper from Harlem – 33-year-old A $ AP Rocky. But at the same time, the singer said that in order to become a mother, she did not need a partner at all.