Rihanna doesn’t have enough money

COVID-19 has hit the pockets of most actors and musicians. Even the rich are trying to recoup expenses and make money wherever possible.

Months ago Rihanna bought a villa in Beverly Hills for $ 10 million. Then she tried to quickly sell the extra property in the same area of ​​Los Angeles. Here she owns the house where the daughter of the famous writer used to live. Sydney Sheldon (“If Tomorrow Comes”. “Sands of Time”) – Mary. And when the deal stalled, she leased the villa for $ 13.8 million. This property has never been on the open market before.

Those who want to enter will probably be found – the place is popular, in the neighbors Madonna, Mariah Carey and sir Floor McCartney… True, for five bedrooms and seven bathrooms you will have to shell out $ 80 thousand per month.









The area of ​​the villa, built in the 30s, is 710 sq. m, a plot with a swimming pool – 2050 sq. m.





The hostess herself has finally taken up not only her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty, but also music. In the Bronx (New York borough), she recorded a clip with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky… You can also earn a little money this way. The song will appear on the singer’s fourth album, All Smiles, and possibly also on Rihanna’s ninth album.

by the way

Antonio Banderas put up for sale a three-story house in the village of Cobham (Surrey, England). For 500 sq. m, five bedrooms, cinema, the actor is not averse to helping out 2.95 million pounds. Art.

