Rihanna replies to a direct fan and goes on an oversized date with A $ AP Rocky

After Rihanna appeared at the ceremony of the proclamation of the Republic of Barbados, where she received the title of national hero, fans of the star began to suspect her of pregnancy. Is it so? The singer herself answered.

The day before, Rihanna’s correspondence with her fan appeared on the Web, in which he wrote to her about the baby’s birthday party. “Can I come to the Baby Shower, sister? True or not, your kids will be beautiful. Sorry that everything is in your womb now, ”he wrote.

Rihanna decided to play along with him and answered in the same joke form: “You did not come to the first 10 Baby Showers! You all screw me up every damn year. “

Whether this means that the star denied pregnancy rumors is still unknown. Anyway, after that she was spotted on an oversized date with A $ AP Rocky.

Recall that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky talked about the romance at the beginning of the year, shortly after the singer broke up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel. At Christmas, the rapper flew to Rihanna’s homeland, where he met her family. According to insiders, the initiator of the relationship was A $ AP, and now the lovers are practically inseparable. The rapper also spoke about their relationship in an interview with GQ. A $ AP Rocky called Rihanna “the love of his life” before adding that a life in love is “much better.”