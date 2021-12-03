Rihanna’s lace dress for romantic summer dates. Where can I buy?

While Bella Hadid and Hayley Bieber are nostalgic for the 2000s, Rihanna pays tribute to the fashion of the 20s of the last century. This era had a great influence on modern fashion, as it was in the 1920s that women took off their corsets and began to wear open sheath dresses, trousers and tracksuits. And it was then that Coco Chanel introduced a little black dress into fashion: before, black was associated with mourning and therefore did not enjoy success, but with the advent of a little black dress, it quickly gained popularity.



For dinner at an Italian restaurant, Rihanna chose a Vaquera lace slip dress, reminiscent of the popular 1920s slipcovers, a vintage Gucci bag and Manolo Blahnik pumps. The exciting look was completed by jewelry: multi-layered pearl beads, as well as gold hoop earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Recall that Rihanna has been dating rapper A $ AP Rocky for about a year now. Before that, they had been friends for many years and collaborated repeatedly: in 2011, the musicians released the single Cockiness, in 2013 they went on a joint tour. And last year, A $ AP Rocky became the face of Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

1/5. Wandering, RUB 38 409, £ 307, farfetch.com

2/5. Asos Design, RUB 5,290 RUB 3890, asos.com

3/5. Tadashi Shoji, $ 574, farfetch.com

4/5. AllSaints Briella, RUB 14,090 RUB 10 490, asos.com

5/5. Levete Room, RUB 11,090 RUB 4090, asos.com

