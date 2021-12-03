Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich flirts with Lucy Hale on social media

More recently, the web discussed photos of Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale during their date. After that, fans suggested that a romantic relationship began between the stars. Now the 51-year-old actor has decided to stir up rumors about a new romance. Hale, 31, posted a snapshot on her Instagram account. “I miss New York,” the actress signed the photo.

“My Goddess!” – commented on the shot Ulrich. In the comments under the post, fans began to ask the actor if it was true that he had an affair with Hale. So far, the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, although they have not denied rumors.

Hale and Ulrich were spotted in Los Angeles last week. In the photographs, the stars dine at the Sweet Butter cafe and kiss. Later, fans noticed that the stars followed each other on social networks. Performer of the role of Katie Keane previously dated Colton Underwood, although they never confirmed the relationship. But last summer, the actress said that she is now free and is conducting self-isolation all alone. Lucy emphasized: for her, the main character traits that men should have are confidence, a sense of humor, hard work and passion.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko