RKN has blocked the largest site for the sale of handmade items – RBK

The Etsy marketplace was blocked by a court order. In 2019, he recognized as prohibited information on a page that offered counterfeit goods under the Gucci brand.

Roskomnadzor has blocked the website of the online store Etsy, the largest platform for selling handmade products. In the comments to one of the posts on its page on the social network “Vkontakte”, the department stated that the decision was the Tambov court, the site has been unavailable since December 1.

In 2019, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Tambov declared prohibited information that was posted on the Etsy page at the request of “gucci replica”. The interdistrict prosecutor filed a corresponding claim. In substantiating the claims, he indicated that this page contained data with advertising and sales of Gucci brand accessories with delivery within Russia. At the same time, it was found that there is no information about agreements with copyright holders, RIA Novosti reports.

Not only this page was blocked, but the entire site as well. As stated in the RKN, this happened because Etsy.com uses the HTTPS protocol – for such resources, the technology of point blocking of pages does not work, “there remains blocking by IP, under which the entire site falls.”

“We understand the importance of this resource and sincerely sympathize with everyone who was affected by this decision,” said Roskomnadzor. The regulator said that access to the site will be restored as soon as prohibited information is removed from there.