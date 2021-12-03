Rocket matryoshka from the future. It is black, reusable and looks like a V-2

The US-New Zealand private company Rocket Lab has held a presentation of the new Neutron medium-class rocket. Presentation video published on the company’s YouTube channel.

Rocket Lab is known for launching the Electron ultralight rocket, a miniature niche rocket capable of launching up to 250 kilograms into low orbit. A few years ago, the director of this company, Peter Beck, even promised to eat his hat if he ever went beyond this niche and started making reusable or large rockets. Interestingly, he kept his promise, and in March 2021 he actually swirled through the blender and ate the cap at the Neutron announcement.

The company has now revealed the details of the design of the future rocket. “This is not a conventional rocket,” Beck said. “This is what a rocket should look like in 2050. But we are creating it today. “

The Neutron does look rather unusual, and outwardly resembles the early German V-2 rocket. Its height will be 40 meters, diameter – seven, and 7 Archimedes methane-oxygen engines will be installed on the first stage. This engine is planned to be tested in 2022, its thrust at sea level will be 5960 kilonewtons, and the specific impulse will reach 320 seconds. A key feature of the engine will be the possibility of repeated reuse – as the director of the company put it, he will have to “have all the things that will allow him to fly again and again.”

For multiple reuse, not only the engines are optimized, but the rocket as a whole. It is made of special carbon fiber reinforced plastic developed by Rocket Lab:

Beck proudly demonstrates how a ram that crumpled an aluminum sheet on the stand simply bounces off a black CFRP sheet of the same thickness, leaving no trace on it.

Such a robust design should allow the first stage of the Neutron to return to the launch site many times and land on the tail, like Elon Musk’s Falcon 9. To do this, it is equipped with aerodynamic rudders, the company claims that it will “make the most of the atmosphere” to control the trajectory. They plan to return the rocket exclusively to the launch site, without using expensive barges. The main design goal is to simplify maintenance and infrastructure as much as possible, since it is they, and not the rocket itself, that make space launches so expensive. Neutron doesn’t even need a launch tower, which is a feature of nearly all modern space launches.

But the most notable feature of the Neutron is its head fairing design. Despite their apparent simplicity, the fairings are quite expensive, and SpaceX is also trying to bring them back for reuse. But when Neutron starts up, it does not have to be returned as it is part of the first stage design.

The new rocket is somewhat reminiscent of a nesting doll: its second stage is installed not on the first, but inside it, under the fairing flaps.

At the height, the flaps open, release the second stage with a payload and close again, after which the rocket goes to land. “The solution is not to catch the fairing – it’s much better to never throw it away,” said the director. The second stage with a single Archimedes engine should be very light and cheap, and therefore there will be no point in trying to reuse it.

The payload of the rocket will be 15 tons in the non-returnable version and 8 tons with the first stage landing. First of all, the system will be designed to launch large constellations of satellites, for example, to cover the entire surface of the planet with broadband communications. However, Rocket Lab is considering other uses, including launching humans into space.

The company’s previous rocket, Electron, is really small – its height is only 17 meters – and a small payload mass equal to 250 kilograms. In addition, its engines operate according to a rather rare scheme: if usually part of the fuel is burned to drive the fuel pumps, then the Electron has electric motors and batteries, which simplifies and reduces the cost of the design.

Soon, Beck plans to learn how to return the first stage of this rocket using a parachute and a helicopter.