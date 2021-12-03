https://ria.ru/20211203/baykonur-1761987597.html

Rogozin announced a critical situation at Baikonur

Rogozin announced a critical situation at Baikonur – Russia news today

Rogozin announced a critical situation at Baikonur

The general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced a turning point at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where new launch sites need to be built. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T12: 20

2021-12-03T12: 20

2021-12-03T12: 20

Kazakhstan

Moscow

Dmitry Rogozin

Roscosmos

union

space – ria science

eurasian economic union

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105741/94/1057419433_0-0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_c116979cfffc9b264a38b072495ff86b.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Roscosmos, announced a turning point at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where new launch sites need to be built. – he said at the EAEU forum “Space Integration.” used including the manned program. The estimated resource of this site was 25 launches, but more than 400 have already been completed, the general director of the state corporation noted. “Slogans are not enough for Baikonur to continue its development, there are not enough assurances of friendship. Launch complexes are needed,” he added. the Baiterek project is a launch, modernized jointly by Russia and Kazakhstan, for Zenit missiles. After modernization, new Russian Soyuz-5 will be launched from it. Rogozin called on all EAEU member states to launch their payloads on this rocket when it is ready. Earlier, Kazakhstan ratified the protocol on the number of Soyuz-5 missile launches, signed on October 31, 2020 in Moscow. According to the protocol, the Russian side undertakes to carry out three Soyuz-5 launches from the Baiterek complex of the Baikonur cosmodrome within the framework of flight tests in 2023-2025. After the end of flight tests in the period from 2025 to 2036, the Russian Federation undertakes to provide at least two Soyuz-5 launches per year. within the framework of the Baiterek project for the Soyuz-5 rocket. The implementation of the joint project is estimated at $ 916 million.

https://ria.ru/20211203/dron-1761943364.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/sputniki-1758521162.html

Kazakhstan

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105741/94/1057419433_0-0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b871d5a42da0fab4f2f39872144f72ac.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

kazakhstan, moscow, dmitry rogozin, roskosmos, union, space – ria nauka, eurasian economic union, russia