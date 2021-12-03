Rogozin announced the plan to evade the ISS from the wreckage of the American rocket

https://ria.ru/20211203/uklonenie-1761948497.html

A maneuver of evasion of the International Space Station from the wreckage of an American rocket is scheduled for Friday, said Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Roscosmos. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. A maneuver of evasion of the International Space Station from the wreckage of the American rocket is scheduled for Friday, said Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin. A piece of the Pegasus rocket will fly 5.4 kilometers to the ISS. In November, cases of the station’s approach to space debris were reported three times. On the 12th, a fragment of the Chinese spacecraft Fengyun-1C flew past her, an evasion maneuver was required. On November 15, the crew hid in ships docked to the station after information about a cloud of debris, the source of which was the Celina-D satellite, shot down by Russia as part of successful tests of anti-satellite weapons … No other measures were needed. Finally, on November 25, a fragment of Ilona Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket flew past the ISS. It passed over a distance of more than five kilometers and did not interfere with the operation of the station.

