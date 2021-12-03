https://ria.ru/20211202/roskomnadzor-1761936099.html

Roskomnadzor has blocked the site of the Etsy trading platform

Roskomnadzor has blocked the site of the Etsy trading platform since December 1 based on the decision of the Tambov court, the agency said. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor)

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Since December 1, Roskomnadzor has blocked the website of the Etsy trading platform based on the decision of the Tambov court, the department reports. “Since December 1, 2021, the Internet resource etsy.com was blocked by Roskomnadzor based on the decision of the court of the city of Tambov,” the message says. that the interdistrict prosecutor filed a claim. In substantiating the requirements, he indicated that the “gucci replica” page of the Etsy website contains information advertising and selling Gucci brand accessories with delivery within Russia. It was found, however, that no information was available on agreements with rightholders. The court ruled that this information posted on Etsy was banned from distribution on the territory of the Russian Federation, while Roskomnadzor blocked not only the page with the prohibited information, but the entire site. The agency explained that Etsy works over the HTTPS protocol, and chiseled blocking for such sites does not work. “We understand the importance of this resource and sincerely sympathize with everyone affected by this decision. However, the basis for lifting the block can only be the removal of information recognized as prohibited.” , – emphasized the department.

