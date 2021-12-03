Rosstat for the first time estimated the number of the poor based on the “poverty lines” – RBK

Rosstat was the first to calculate the “poverty lines” in Russia and presented a newly measured indicator of the share of the poor. In the third quarter of 2021, 16 million Russians were below the poverty line – 2.8 million less than a year earlier

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS



Rosstat for the first time defined the “poverty line” – this new concept was introduced by the government at the end of last month. Based on the new poverty line, the population with incomes below this line in the third quarter of 2021 was 16 million people, or 11% (statistical “poverty rate”). The poverty line for the third quarter is calculated at 11,970 rubles. for the entire population.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the number of Russians with incomes below the poverty line decreased by 2.8 million people, and their share – by 1.8 percentage points, follows from Rosstat data.

According to the results of nine months of the year, the share of the poor was determined at the level of 12.1%, since in the first two quarters it was higher than in the third (this corresponds to the usual seasonal variations).

The decrease in the number and share of low-income citizens is associated with an increase in the population’s income: in nominal terms, they increased by 15.5% in the third quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, in real terms – by 8.1%. In turn, the dynamics of income is explained by an increase in wages and employment, as well as an increase in social benefits. In particular, the share of social payments in the structure of household income increased from 22.1% to 23.2%, or by about 700 billion rubles. in a year.

In the third quarter, parents of about 21 million children received a lump sum of 10 thousand rubles. to prepare for school, all pensioners (about 43 million people) also received 10 thousand rubles each, reminds the Ministry of Labor in a commentary circulated after the statistics were released. However, the third quarter is traditionally characterized by a decrease in poverty and a high level of employment, including due to seasonal work in the services, construction and agriculture, stated the Ministry of Labor.