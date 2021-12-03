Rosstat named the number of Russians with incomes below the poverty line

https://ria.ru/20211203/bednost-1762110612.html

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. In the third quarter of 2021, the number of Russians with incomes below the poverty line dropped to 16 million, Rosstat reported. In November, the government approved a new method for calculating this indicator. As specified in the Ministry of Labor, to determine the poverty level, instead of the subsistence minimum, a new variable – the “poverty line” will be used. Its initial value was set at the subsistence minimum for the fourth quarter of 2020, which will grow in line with inflation. Thanks to this methodology, it will be possible to compare data for different periods. According to Rosstat, the base poverty line in the fourth quarter of last year reached 11,329 rubles, in the first quarter of this year – 11,581 rubles (an increase of 2.22 percent), in the second – 11 813 rubles (by 4.27 percent), in the third – 11,970 rubles (by 5.66 percent). The department has preliminary calculated the level of poverty and how it has changed since the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, the number of Russians with incomes below this limit was 20.8 million, or 14.2 percent; in the second quarter – 18.2 million or 12.5 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, the incomes of 16 million people (11 percent of the population) were below the poverty line. In January-September – 17.6 million, or 12.1 percent. This figure in the third quarter of 2020, as reported in April by Rosstat, reached 18.8 million people or 12.8% of the population.

