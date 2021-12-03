Rosstat recorded a consumer boom in expensive goods – RBK

Tatyana Bakalchuk, General Director of the country’s largest marketplace Wildberries, spoke about the observed increased demand of buyers for luxury goods, expensive equipment and jewelry at the Russia Calling Forum. At the same time, customers save on everyday goods, she stressed. “We see that our consumption of fur coats, refrigerators, washing machines, jewelry is growing very strongly. Such a contradictory dynamic. For what is consumed every day, prices are falling, and on the other hand, people are investing all their savings in what they used to consider a safe investment, ”Bakalchuk said.

The tendency to save on everyday things is indirectly confirmed by the statistics of sales volumes: compared to last year, sales in comparable prices of chicken meat, eggs, salt, flour, and pasta fell by 2–5%. Overall, retail turnover in the nine months of 2021 increased by 8.4% in real terms compared to the same period a year ago.

Read on RBC Pro

Such a consumer strategy – to save on everyday things and buy expensive ones – manifested itself due to the uncertainty of the pandemic time, explains Valery Mironov, deputy director of the Institute for Development Center at the Higher School of Economics. In a quiet time, the consumer acts under the guidance of a combination of three factors: the usefulness of the purchase in different periods of life, subjective desire and budgetary constraints. “There is now uncertainty and rational expectations can be replaced. This means that the current inflation rate of 10 percent for food products on average is taken into account as a forecast inflation, and not the target inflation rate of four percent, which the Central Bank of Russia promises to return to in the future. The same applies to interest rates. The calculations take into account today’s high, and not rationally justified low in accordance with the reduced inflation in the future, ”says Mironov. In other words, consumers are thinking at a rapid rate of appreciation, trying to make expensive purchases now and, perhaps, hoping, given high inflation, to sell them profitably in the future, the expert suggests.

Over the past year, cash incomes of the population fell by 3%, Rosstat reported. This year, the dynamics unfolded – at the end of the third quarter, revenues increased by 8.1% and exceeded the dock level of 2019. Following the income, the share of consumer spending on goods and services also increased – from 77.3% in the first half of 2020 to 84.2% now, noted HSE experts in monitoring the socio-economic situation. That is, Russians began to buy more, not save: if last year the share of savings in the structure of income was 7.9%, then this year it dropped to almost zero (0.5%). HSE experts explain the population’s craving for shopping by the effect of the “low base” and the factor of deferred demand: during the lockdown period, stores were closed, free money could only be saved, and now it can be spent.

“With a return to relatively normal life following the easing of restrictions imposed by COVID-19, consumers flocked to stores again and in the second quarter caused a real consumer boom, fueled by savings accumulated during 2020 and leveraging lending growth,” wrote World Bank in its report on the Russian economy December 1.

What is the role of the investment motive

Now the investment motive for buying cars and real estate is weakening against the background of their strong rise in prices, Mironov notes. “It’s the turn of household appliances (including for arranging a second suburban housing where you can flee from adversity), powerful advanced gadgets that have become an integral part of the new pandemic life, as well as jewelry that may rise in price against the backdrop of a possible weakening of the ruble, and just to please, ”says the economist.

In the mass segment of the jewelry market, the average purchase order has grown, although in physical terms the number of jewelry and grams of gold items sold has decreased, said Anna Lebsak-Kleimans, CEO of Fashion Consulting Group. One of the reasons, she said, is the buyer’s motivation to protect the accumulated or saved rubles from currency devaluation amid uncertainty about the prospects for a pandemic. The second reason is the rise in prices for precious metals, stones and jewelry made from them. “In 2021, prices for finished products increased by 20-40%. At the beginning of 2020, 1 gram of 585-carat gold cost 1,500–1600 rubles, at the end of 2021 – already 2,600–2700 rubles, ”she said.

However, most of all, over time, exclusive products become more expensive in price. “From year to year, the price of jewelry or watches that are collectibles is growing. Therefore, the top brands-manufacturers deliberately limit the availability of certain models, thereby turning them into high-demand items, ”says Lebsak-Kleimans.