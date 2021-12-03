https://ria.ru/20211202/falsifikatsiya-1761915853.html

Rostekhnadzor admitted falsification of data at a mine in Kuzbass

2021-12-02T19: 55

incidents

Kemerovo region

belovo

General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor)

Igor Krasnov

Russia

Alexander Trembitsky

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Rostekhnadzor, after the statements of the Prosecutor General’s Office, confirms the facts of falsification of data by its employees in Kuzbass, will conduct official checks with subsequent dismissals and dismissals, said the head of department Alexander Trembitsky. Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov on Thursday in connection with the explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass stated systematically that Rostekhnadzor did not systematically fulfilled his powers. In particular, the inspectors of the service removed from control the orders to eliminate more than 2.5 thousand violations and did not prosecute dozens of coal enterprises in the region, despite good reasons. Krasnov raised the question of the inconsistency of the positions held by the heads of the Siberian department of the department. “We also know this information … and we also confirm it. As part of today’s investigations, falsifications of this data were also revealed. As for all claims made to us, official checks will be carried out by name. people have been suspended and dismissed from work, “Trembitsky replied to the Prosecutor General. According to him, the department has already prepared and made the necessary changes to industrial safety rules, which imply toughening the operating conditions of facilities, and is also preparing proposals for amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. In particular, the service proposes to suspend the activities of facilities that have violated the dust or gas regime, because it is these violations that lead to accidents. “As for the work of the inspection staff … individual work will be carried out with tougher measures of responsibility,” added Trembitsky. He clarified that this will affect not only the Siberian Department. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case of negligence against the two chief inspectors of Rostekhnadzor, and the Prosecutor General’s Office will check the Siberian department of the service. On the morning of November 25, there was smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, and there were 285 people underground. … They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people were killed: 46 miners and five mine rescuers.

Kemerovo region

belovo

Russia

2021

