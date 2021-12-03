https://ria.ru/20211202/san-marino-1761935488.html
Russia and San Marino signed an agreement on the abolition of visas
ROME, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and San Marino Secretary of State Luca Beccari signed an agreement on the abolition of visas on the sidelines of a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, according to a communiqué circulated by the South European Foreign Ministry. Lavrov reported in September about Bekkari’s participation in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE countries with a photograph from the ceremony of signing an agreement with Russia.
