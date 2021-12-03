A resolution linking gender equality and security at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of 57 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was suspended by Russia and the Vatican.

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, expressed her regret, noting that in many international organizations the rejection of the resolution would provoke negative developments. She hoped otherwise. According to Linde, Sweden is working to expand the concept of security and emphasize the importance of women’s participation in all spheres of public life.

CFM is the OSCE’s central decision-making body for discussing security issues and existing threats, strengthening confidence-building measures, and improving cooperation in Europe. On December 2-3, the OSCE Ministerial Council is being held in Stockholm. Starting next year, the role of the OSCE chairmanship will be transferred to Poland. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted the crumbling of the OSCE, the structure became hostage to the bloc discipline of the EU and NATO and cannot solve the key task of strengthening security. At this time, the West is trying to replace international law with certain norms that are formulated on the basis of its own exclusivity.

All major news are available on the “Watch” media platform.