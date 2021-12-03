Russia introduced 14-day quarantine for visitors from a number of countries – Gazeta.Ru

A two-week quarantine for people coming from the Republic of South Africa and neighboring countries has been introduced in Russia since Thursday, December 2. This was stated by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on the air of the radio “TVNZ”…

“There are very few such people, according to the Federal Tourism Agency and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are several hundred in South Africa,” she said.

South Africa borders with countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe.

On November 24, South Africa registered the first case of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which was later named omicron. It continues to spread throughout the world. As of December 2, the strain was detected in more than 20 countries, including the USA, Canada, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Greece. In Russia, the omicron was still not found.

Previously became knownthat the first case of infection with the omicron strain was recorded in Greece, on the island of Crete. This was announced by the country’s Minister of Health Thanos Pleuris.