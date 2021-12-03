Russia is in for a big trouble: citizens rushed to buy expensive goods

Only a pessimist believes that it cannot be worse, while an optimist is sure that it can. And a good half of the news is all about the same thing – about the general feeling of impending great disaster. Rosstat reported: citizens had a consumer boom in expensive goods – jewelry, watches, fur coats, cars are being swept away. It would seem that we should be happy: we live well, since we can afford it. But you can’t rejoice: the reason for such a boom is bleak.

Citizens in January-September bought, according to recent statistics, watches by 37.5% more than in the same period in 2020, mobile phones – by 27.9%, jewelry – by 26.6%, cars – by a quarter. In general, expensive items – mobile phones, computers, washing machines, cars, jewelry – account for over 11% of all retail sales. The general director of one of the largest online stores in Russia spoke about a sharp increase in sales of fur coats, refrigerators and jewelry the other day.

And they are not mad about fat. Experts unanimously argue that people are trying to invest in something, which later, if something happens, can be sold, preferably with a profit. The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina believes that inflationary expectations are not anchored among Russians. Translated into Russian, this means that no matter how long the screen talks about stability, the return of the economy to a pre-pandemic level, a decrease in unemployment and an increase in income, the people see reality. And he expects that everything will only rise in price, prices will rise, but wages will not.

At the current time interval, such expectations are understandable, but it is difficult to explain them only by a pandemic: under the same conditions in Western countries, again, according to Nabiullina, inflationary expectations of the population are still anchored.

To be honest, there is also an expectation of war. Either Lavrov and Blinken are diving around Ukraine, then American intelligence talks about our troops near the borders of Independent, and our military – about the concentration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the DPR-LPR and the pumping of the Ukrainian military with American weapons, then suddenly, for the first time, there is news that the head of the DPR Pushilin is not excludes appeals not only to Russia, but also to Belarus, if the situation in Donbass worsens, and the State Duma says that the Russian Federation can help Donbass in the event of military aggression by Kiev, and Peskov generally states that the likelihood of hostilities in the southeast of Ukraine is high, and for Russia this is a matter of concern.

And in general, if you look at recent times, the actions of the authorities to clean up everything that is not moving so much – foreign agents, bloggers, rappers, theaters, exhibitions, films, all kinds of LGBT people, anti-Axis, shamans and other sectarians, and, of course, the opposition, and especially the communists, do not add calmness. They act this way only when it is a matter of seams.

This is the current time period, the current moment. And if you take the last thirty years, you can see that generations have grown up without faith in the future. This faith was taken away, trampled and thrown into the trash can. And no superpower slogans and promises of breakthroughs will revive it. Faith without action is dead. And the actions and their results, strikingly different from the slogans and promises, we see.

The ceiling of the lobby of the Avtozavodskaya metro station is decorated with a wonderful drawing. On it are real people – workers, athletes, scientists, engineers – and also factories, enterprises, laboratories, space rockets, the sun, hammer and sickle and the inscription: “Peace, labor, freedom, equality, brotherhood, happiness.” On it is that optimism that cannot be returned.