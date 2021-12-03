Russia recognizes DPR in case of Ukrainian aggression

In the event of active hostilities in the Donbass, Russia is ready to recognize the DPR and LPR, says Viktor Vodolatsky

Russia is ready to recognize the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the event that Ukraine launches an active military offensive in the Donbass. However, at the moment, Russia is being held back from this step by the Minsk Agreements, said Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots.

“We will help the residents of Donbass as much as possible in case of active aggression. Today there are about 700 thousand Russian citizens. By the end of the year, there may already be about a million. A million citizens of Russia. Imagine any head of state in any country in the world to abandon a million of his citizens? You just won’t find it. These territories, of course, must be recognized in order for these actions to end. One factor holds us back: we initiated the Minsk agreements, we are participants in the Normandy format, “Vodolatsky said in a conversation with Interfax.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia sees a direct military threat from Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine sent about 125 thousand servicemen to the conflict zone in the Donbass, writes RT.