Russian athletes were not allowed to the USA for the qualifying starts of the Olympic Games due to the Russian vaccine

According to him, the athletes issued US visas in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan and did it in a timely manner. However, they were unable to enter the United States and Canada due to the ban on admitting teams that were not vaccinated with vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization.

Kurashov complained that the organizers of the competition in Canada recognize the Chinese vaccines, but not the Russian ones. He also noted that “the organizers are doing nothing to resolve this situation.”

Therefore, Russian athletes cannot qualify for the qualifying rounds before the Beijing Olympics.

North America will host freestyle qualifiers for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in December 2021 and January 2022.