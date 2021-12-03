https://ria.ru/20211203/pochta-1761974483.html

“Russian Post” began to deliver goods from online stores in Japan

Russian Post has launched express delivery of goods through a service that aggregates offers from Japanese online stores and auctions, the postal operator reports. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian Post has launched express delivery of goods through a service that aggregates offers from Japanese online stores and auctions, according to the postal operator. “Since December, Russians can buy goods at auctions and online stores in Japan through the InJapan service and receive them using EMS- delivery of “Russian Post”. Delivery times to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be up to 7 days, to other cities with a population of one million – up to 14 days. ” stores such as Amazon and Rakuten. More than 10 thousand product categories are presented on the sites, including auto parts for Japanese cars, audio and video equipment, photographic equipment, goods for fishing and recreation, cosmetics. When registering delivery through the Post, Russians will not need to provide passport data for customs declaration. “It will be possible to pay customs duties on the website, in the Russian Post mobile application or at the post office,” the company notes. “Shipping costs for small and medium-sized businesses from Japan will become 30% more affordable compared to offers from other logistics operators. In 2022, we plan to start cooperation with several more players in the Japanese market and deliver up to 30 thousand items per month, “said Georgy Alikoshvili, Deputy Director for International Business of the Post, whose words are quoted in the message.” Russian Post annually receives about 2, 5 billion letters and invoices and processes around 365 million parcels. Has 42 thousand post offices throughout the country. 100% of the company’s shares are owned by the Russian Federation.

