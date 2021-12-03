Russian Su-27 and Su-30 fighters escorted US reconnaissance planes | News | News

Russian Su-27 and Su-30 fighters flew to escort US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, border violations were not allowed. This was announced on Friday, December 3, at the Ministry of Defense.

Russian airspace control over the neutral waters of the Black Sea detected air targets approaching the Russian border.

“To identify air targets and prevent violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were raised into the air … The crews of Russian fighters identified the air targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the CL-600 reconnaissance and target designation aircraft “Artemis” of the US ground forces and escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea, “the message says.

It is noted that the flights of Russian fighters were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

Violations of the border of the Russian Federation were not allowed, the ministry noted.

Earlier, on October 20, two Russian Su-30 fighters escorted four American aircraft over the Black Sea, two of which were US strategic bombers B-1B.

As the National Defense Control Center clarified, Russian radars detected targets over the Black Sea that were approaching the borders of Russia. After the turn of the foreign military aircraft, the Russian fighters safely returned to the home airfield.

Prior to that, on October 17, a MiG-31 fighter escorted a B-1B bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan of the United States Air Force, avoiding border violations. The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, the NCUO stressed.