Saakashvili responded to accusations of embezzlement of state funds

TBILISI, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, speaking at a court hearing in the case of embezzlement of state funds, called these accusations absurd. The Tbilisi City Court on Thursday continued the trial on the case of embezzlement of state funds, in which the ex-president of Georgia appears. The case of embezzlement of state funds is known in Georgia as the “case of jackets”. The prosecution claims that Saakashvili bought jackets and coats with state funds during his presidency, paid for his son’s studies, did cosmetic procedures, rented expensive cars and an airplane, acquired a wristwatch. “These are absurd and shameful accusations … I am accused of always wanting meet everyone at the highest level, and this is the instinct of Georgians, hospitality, which the Russians do not have, “Saakashvili said. During the meeting, he also said that the Georgian authorities are acting in the interests of the Russian Federation when they are holding him in prison and accused of various crimes. “This whole process is a farce … I do not ask for gratitude for the reforms, but I cannot stand injustice. And I will not accept the word” corruption “in connection with Saakashvili’s name,” the politician added. The process is broadcast live on Georgian TV companies. The prosecutor and Saakashvili’s lawyers periodically get into skirmishes. Hundreds of Saakashvili supporters are in front of the city court, watching the broadcast of the trial on a large screen. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. Earlier in Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

