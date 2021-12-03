https://ria.ru/20211203/moldaviya-1761956976.html

Sandu urged to deal with "Russian propaganda" on television

CHISINAU, December 3 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed the hope that the new Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting (CTR) will be able to prevent propaganda from Russia and other countries on the air of TV channels broadcast in the republic. propaganda from Russia “through relayed TV channels, which may pose a” threat to the republic. ” and other violations. I really hope that this CTP will be objective and effective, “Sandu said on TVR Moldova, answering the question of how this problem can be dealt with. The President added that Moldova is now starting to work on reforming the security system , which will relate to all elements of risk, including cyber security. ” A large part of our activity depends on the work of the CTP, after which we will decide whether the current legislation is coping with the problem or changes in the field of security are necessary, we will analyze and draw conclusions, “added Sandu. In 2017, the parliament passed a bill to combat” foreign propaganda ” , including the allegedly Russian one. The document prohibited the broadcasting of television and radio programs with information, information and analytical, military or political content, which were produced in countries that had not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television. At the same time, the retransmission of entertainment programs or other programs was allowed. In July 2019, the Moldovan parliament adopted a new TV and radio broadcasting code, which upheld the ban on broadcasting Russian news programs. The anti-propaganda law was canceled in December 2020 at the initiative of the Socialist Party.

