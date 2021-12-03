https://ria.ru/20211203/korolevstvo-1762107588.html
Ukraine will become part of Britain? SBU has a plan
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine cannot decide on a foreign policy and strategic course, and also does not understand whom to “join,” said a retired SBU colonel and military expert Oleg Starikov on the air of the NASH TV channel. , or are we going to … the United Kingdom? I am personally for. Let’s call ourselves – the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ukraine. I am for. Or the fifty-second, or the fifty-first state (USA – Ed.) “, – he said Starikov recalled that Kiev considers the United States and Britain to be the reference countries, however, the country’s authorities at the same time regularly express their desire to join the European Union. – he concluded. When the dollar managed to become the national currency of Ukraine instead of the hryvnia, he did not explain.
