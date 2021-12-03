https://ria.ru/20211203/omikron-1761941373.html

Scientists from South Africa assessed the risk of re-disease COVID-19 with “omicron”

Scientists from South Africa assessed the risk of re-disease COVID-19 with the “omicron” – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Scientists from South Africa assessed the risk of re-disease COVID-19 with “omicron”

Scientists from South Africa found that the risk of re-infection with coronavirus with the new omicron strain is much higher than with the spread of delta or beta strains, RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T02: 04

2021-12-03T02: 04

2021-12-03T02: 04

spread of coronavirus

in the world

South Africa

WHO

coronavirus covid-19

omicron coronavirus strain

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761061508_0:127:3190:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9013ef6644e97293a812079ff7a0ec.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from South Africa have found that the risk of re-infection with coronavirus with the new omicron strain is much higher than with the spread of delta or beta strains, according to a study by South African scientists, which was published on the MedRxiv preprint portal for scientific articles in the field of medicine. It is noted that during the study, scientists recorded the high ability of the omicron to bypass the immunity acquired after the already transferred COVID-19. At the same time, during the spread of “delta” or “beta” strains, a large number of cases of bypassing immunity and re-infection were not recorded. It is noted that in this case, the omicron strain can also bypass the immunity acquired after vaccination. Re-infection with the omicron strain is three times more likely than with other variants, the Agence France Presse emphasizes, citing South African scientists. Anne von Gottberg, South Africa’s National Institute for Infectious Diseases, also said that previous infections defended against the delta variant, but that this is not the case for omicron, so the rate of COVID-19 infections could grow exponentially. The meeting decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as a cause of concern, with the WHO dubbing the new strain B.1.1.529 with the Greek letter omicron.

https://ria.ru/20211201/omikron-1761506552.html

South Africa

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761061508_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0a2abcd0cae06a00a5fcc6abb9da55.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, south africa, who, covid-19 coronavirus, omicron-strain of coronavirus