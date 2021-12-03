Scientists from South Africa assessed the risk of re-disease COVID-19 with “omicron”

https://ria.ru/20211203/omikron-1761941373.html
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from South Africa have found that the risk of re-infection with coronavirus with the new omicron strain is much higher than with the spread of delta or beta strains, according to a study by South African scientists, which was published on the MedRxiv preprint portal for scientific articles in the field of medicine. It is noted that during the study, scientists recorded the high ability of the omicron to bypass the immunity acquired after the already transferred COVID-19. At the same time, during the spread of “delta” or “beta” strains, a large number of cases of bypassing immunity and re-infection were not recorded. It is noted that in this case, the omicron strain can also bypass the immunity acquired after vaccination. Re-infection with the omicron strain is three times more likely than with other variants, the Agence France Presse emphasizes, citing South African scientists. Anne von Gottberg, South Africa’s National Institute for Infectious Diseases, also said that previous infections defended against the delta variant, but that this is not the case for omicron, so the rate of COVID-19 infections could grow exponentially. The meeting decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as a cause of concern, with the WHO dubbing the new strain B.1.1.529 with the Greek letter omicron.
