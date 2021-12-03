Scientists have found that the omicron strain increases the risk of re-infection with COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

The omicron COVID-19 strain, according to the South African Center for Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis (SACEMA) and the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NICD), has a higher risk of re-infection compared to the delta version. It is reported by Reuters…

As specialists found out, the latest observation results show epidemiological evidence of the ability of omicron to avoid the immunity that was developed after being infected with a coronavirus infection.

According to scientists from South Africa, symptoms in people who are re-infected with a new strain of coronavirus or after vaccination may be weaker.

Anna von Gottberg, a microbiologist from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, emphasized that at the moment in South Africa, a surge of repeated infections has been noticed in residents who have recovered from the new strain.

On November 24 this year, the first case of the new strain B.1.1.529 was detected in South Africa. He received the name “omicron”. This strain continues to spread around the world

Earlier it became known that the first case of infection with the omicron strain fixed in Greece, on the island of Crete. This was announced by the country’s Minister of Health Thanos Pleuris.