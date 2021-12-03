Scientists have identified an increased risk of re-COVID-19 due to the omicron strain – RBK

Scientists from South Africa, after studying the test results of patients with COVID-19, came to the conclusion that the new strain is dangerous even for those who have already had a coronavirus infection. Whether he copes with vaccine immunity is not yet clear

Photo: Luke Walker / Getty Images



The new omicron strain of coronavirus is able to bypass the immune system after a person has suffered from COVID-19, which carries a high risk of re-infection. This conclusion was made by a group of scientists from South Africa, a preprint of their work was published on the MedRxiv portal.

“Omicron-option [коронавируса] is associated with a significant ability to bypass immunity from a previous infection, ”reads the study’s preprint. This distinguishes the new strain from previous variants.

As the scientists note, this observation should be taken into account when planning a public health strategy, especially in countries with a high level of immunity from the previous disease.

The question of whether the omicron strain is capable of bypassing the immunity induced by the vaccine remains unclear for researchers, as well as how likely a severe course of the disease, post-infectious complications and death due to infection with a new strain are.

For analysis, scientists took data from positive test results for COVID-19 from March 4, 2020 to November 27, 2021. The tests of more than 2 million 700 thousand people from South Africa were studied. Scientists have compared the number of primary and re-infections during several waves of coronavirus.