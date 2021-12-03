Scientists have named the impact of “Omicron” on people who have had coronavirus

The new variant of COVID-19 is able to bypass the immunity acquired due to illness

The new version of COVID-19 “Omicron” has a “significant” ability to bypass the immunity received by people from the postponed coronavirus infection. South African researchers from the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NICD) said this, warning that their discovery has significant public health implications.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has a “substantial” ability to evade immunity from a previous COVID infection, according to the first real-world study of the effect the new strain has.

According to Sky News, the discovery suggests that a new variant of the coronavirus could trigger a significant wave of infections, even in populations with high antibody levels.

Researchers at the South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NICD) warn that their discovery has significant public health implications. They add: “Questions remain urgent as to whether Omicron can also evade vaccine-induced immunity and the potential implications of reduced immunity to infection to protect against serious illness and death.”

Scientists have studied nearly 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa since March 2020 and found that 35,670 cases were re-infections.

The risk of re-infection was lower in Beta and Delta waves of infection than the first wave of cases in March 2020 caused by the Wuhan strain of coronavirus. At the same time, scientists found that the risk of re-infection in the current wave of “Omicron” is 2.4 times higher than in the first wave.

The research results were published as a preprint on the MedRxiv server and have not yet been peer reviewed.

The researchers say: “We find evidence of a significant and persistent increase in the risk of recontamination, which is temporarily consistent with the timing of the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa, suggesting that its selective advantage is at least partly due to the increased risk of recontamination and the ability to infect earlier infected persons “.

Professor Paul Hunter of the Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia comments on the study: “The implication of this article is that Omicron will be able to largely overcome natural and probably vaccine-induced immunity. But the extent of this is still unclear. It is doubtful, though, that this would represent a complete escape from immunity. Another big uncertainty is whether this increases the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Epidemiological studies of previous variants showed that protection against severe illness from other variants was maintained better than protection from infectious disease. ”

Although only about a quarter of the population in South Africa is fully vaccinated, immunity from natural infection is high because the country has had several large waves of COVID, according to Sky News.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it would send a task force to South Africa to help cope with the new outbreak. A team of experts will be dispatched to Gauteng province to assist with surveillance and contact tracing.

However, Barry Shoub, chairman of the South African government’s COVID vaccine committee, told Sky News that the first signs look like “good news.” infection, despite vaccination) is mild. Our hospital observations show a slight surge, but certainly nothing more dramatic than we have seen in previous waves. “