Selena Gomez on Bipolar Disorder, Mental Health and Social Media Relations

In a recent interview, 29-year-old singer Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her diagnosis and mental health. Last year, Selena was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she first announced publicly in 2020, during an interview with Miley Cyrus. “When I found out about this, I felt relieved,” the singer admits. “I could take a deep breath and say,” Okay, that explains a lot. “

The last seven years have been tough for the singer: lupus, chemotherapy, kidney transplant and failed relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. She managed to recover and keep her strength thanks to her desire to help other people. “Things were happening that were supposed to overwhelm me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “Well, what else? What else do I have to deal with?” There was a time when I was not strong enough and could harm myself, ”says the singer. According to her, a good goal helped her to go forward – to help people. And also giving up social media: this allowed her to overcome the anxiety associated with the negativity received on the Internet. “I just put away this tiny phone with 150 million people inside and was relieved,” Selena explained in an interview.

The singer recently launched Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $ 100 million over the next ten years to connect low-income people to mental health services. “I’ve been a mental health champion for years and have been open about my experiences,” she told PEOPLE magazine in December. “I want to see a change in this area and people of all ages to understand that our brain is not simple.”

Photo: Getty Images