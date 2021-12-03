Selena Gomez Psychological Disorder – How a Singer Fights Disease

Nowadays, mental health problems are common among ordinary people and among the stars. In 2020, the singer was diagnosed with a mental disorder, and this radically changed her life.

Selena Gomez spoke about the fight against mental illness. / Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

Selena Gomez, 29, is one of the most popular singers in the world, with many fans. In the frame, she always looks cute, beautiful and happy. However, in life “behind the scenes” the girl faced psychological problems, what prevents her from living a “normal life”.

Recently, the top model Bella Hadid admitted on the Web that she suffers from depression, anxiety attacks and burnout. Her symptoms have been going on for two years now.

For the first time, Selena spoke in detail to her fans about a difficult period and how it was influenced by sharp comments on social media, according to Entrepreneur.

Social media often made me think I was a piece of shit. All these comments made me think that it wasn’t that good. Only then I realized that I did not want to be locked in a tiny phone, where people say all these terrible things about me, ”Gomez admitted.

Selena Gomez / Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

Recall that after Selena underwent a kidney transplant due to problems that arose against the background of systemic lupus erythematosus, she diagnosed with a whole bunch of mental problemsincluding depression and bipolar personality disorder. Now, according to the singer, she has to fight every day for a normal state of health. However, sometimes this struggle is very difficult for her.

Sometimes I myself find it difficult to follow these simple rules, it happens. Sometimes I find it difficult to get out of bed after I wake up. It usually helps that I can reach the phone and call someone on the phone, says the star.

According to the singer, she is also helped by training and boxing, “depriving negative energy.”

Selena Gomez / Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

It is known that last fall, Selena, together with her mother, launched the WonderMind website, which helps people with mental problems. The platform presents essays on mental health problems, podcasts, and advice from psychologists.

According to Gomez, all this will help those who are faced with mental disorders and do not know how to live on.

The star said that psychological problems will be with her all her life, but she will fight with them and continue to work.

