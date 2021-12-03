Selena Gomez spoke about her mental problems: “Sometimes I find it difficult to get out of bed.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 29, is often outspoken about her mental health. She has a strong focus on mental health issues and recently announced the launch of a mental health media campaign called WonderMind. In anticipation of her launch, she spoke on Instagram about her mental problems and how she helps her to cope with them.

Sometimes I’m bad at it. It happens that I wake up and cannot get out of bed. What helps me in the first place is pick up the phone and call someone,

– noted Selena.

The singer added that she tries to be in harmony with her feelings and tries to understand herself better. Plus, Gomez said she always feels better after physical activity.

I also recommend training. I hate training! It’s not fun at all. But I do boxing, and it helps me get rid of negative energy,

– said the star.

Launched with her mom Mandy Tifi and friend Danielle Pearson, Gomez’s campaign will feature podcasts, advice articles, interviews and helpful mental health tools. WonderMind will be a place where people with mental health problems can come together and receive the support they need, Gomez said.