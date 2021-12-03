Selena Gomez spoke about the consequences of mental illness

Sometimes the singer doesn’t even have the strength to get out of bed.

29-year-old American singer and actress Selena Gomez once again spoke about her mental health problems. Back in the past 2020, she was diagnosed with a mental disorder. And in 2018, the star was hospitalized in a mental hospital due to a nervous breakdown. It is worth noting that before that she was diagnosed with lupus erythematosus and had a kidney transplant operation. This made Selena start worrying more about herself and her health, and take more time to rest. However, the disease still manifests itself from time to time and does not allow the artist to return to the previous pace of life.

On Instagram, the singer admitted that sometimes she doesn’t even have the strength to get out of bed and go about her daily activities, but she forces herself to get up and move forward.

Selena Gomez on mental health issues [+–]

“Sometimes it’s difficult for me to follow these simple rules, it happens. Sometimes it’s difficult for me to get out of bed after I wake up. It usually helps that I can reach the phone and call someone. Training also helps. boxing: it deprives of negative energy “- noted Selena about the impact of mental illness on her daily life.

In this regard, in the fall of 2021, Selena Gomez, together with her mother Mandy Tifi, launched a special platform WonderMind, where people with mental disorders and other mental disabilities can get help. The WonderMind website will feature advice from psychologists, special podcasts and essays to help people who do not know how to live and struggle further.

WonderMind team. In particular, Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Tifi [+–]

It should be noted that the singer has been doing charity work for a long time. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2009 she became the youngest member of the foundation in its entire history.

Recall that Selena Gomez, along with Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and other celebrities, spoke in support of transgender women in the spring of 2021. They called for equal rights to education, employment, and medical care for transgender women and demanded an end to violence against them.

We previously reported that in March 2021, Selena Gomez announced plans to end her music career.