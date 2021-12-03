Selena Gomez spoke about the fight against mental illness, details, latest news

The celebrity complained of health problems.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez battles with a whole bunch of somatic and mental ailments. In 2014, the actress was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus, due to the complications of which she had to undergo a kidney transplant. Then doctors discovered bipolar disorder and depression in Gomez. Now Selena’s life is subject to ailments.

In a fresh interview, the 29-year-old Hollywood actress admitted that sometimes she cannot do things that are elementary for healthy people. For example, sometimes waking up in the morning, Selena cannot get out of bed. If the artist manages to reach her mobile, she calls her relatives and asks for help.

“These problems will be with me all my life” – says the celebrity.

Doctors and boxing help Selena cope with mental ailments. In training, as the artist noted, she gets rid of negative energy.

Due to mental problems, Gomez had to abandon social media. The star’s Instagram account, which has 274 million subscribers, is maintained by a hired employee. Selena sends the manager photos and quotes that should appear on her page.

As Gomez admitted, negative comments on social networks hit her psyche. The artist noted that people write terrible things about her.

Selena Gomez and her mother launched the WonderMind platform to help people with mental illness. The site will publish advice from psychologists, information on mental disorders and podcasts.

Despite numerous ailments, Selena Gomez continues to work actively. Recently, the TV series Murders in the same building was released, in which the actress played one of the main roles.

