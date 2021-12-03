Selena Gomez talks about her past romances









© Courtesy: Elle Girl



The girl believes that all her previous relationships were a curse.









© Courtesy: Elle Girl

photo: @selenagomez





Selena recently became the heroine of the latest issue of Australian Vogue. The girl spoke with editors about her painful relationship and former partners. The singer decided to remember what an imprint on her life was left by ex-boyfriends.

Selena’s most famous and longest-running romance is with Justin Bieber. In addition, in 2017, the girl was in a relationship with rapper The Weeknd. Despite having a pretty picture for everyone, Selena says she never felt equal in a relationship:

“I felt so bad in past relationships and never really felt equal to my partners.”









© @selenagomez

Selena Gomez





By the way, this was the reason why Selena named her album and cosmetics line “Rare” – “rare”. The girl says that she needed to find the right word to describe it all.

Gomez also said that so far she has already been treated in four rehabilitation centers. The girl needed to put her psychological state in order. A lot of things fell on Selena: a difficult relationship, sharp popularity at an early age, and then also lupus, because of which the singer had to undergo a kidney transplant.

Now Selena Gomez is trying not to devote the public to her personal life. But more recently, the girl said that she was not ready to enter into a relationship until she achieved mental balance. So Selena is probably enjoying the loneliness right now.

