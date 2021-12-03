Selena Gomez talks about how she copes with mental illness

“Sometimes I can’t get out of bed.”





Selena Gomez has had a tough last year. In 2020, the singer was diagnosed with a mental disorder. The other day she told how she copes with a serious illness.

According to the star, she closely monitors her health, and this takes a lot of her time and effort. Gomez admitted that sometimes she is not able to carry out even simple daily tasks. Relatives and sports help the singer to cope with this.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for me to follow these simple rules, it happens. Sometimes I just find it difficult to get out of bed after I wake up. It usually helps that I can reach my phone and call someone. Exercise can also help. Recently, I fell in love with boxing: it relieves of negative energy, “- said the performer on her Instagram page.

It is worth noting that in support of people with mental disorders, Selena launched the WonderMind platform. The project presents materials on mental disorders, designed to help those who are faced with a similar problem.