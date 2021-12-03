Singer Ariana Grande reveals photos from her secret wedding with a real estate agent

28 May 2021

May 15, 27-year-old American singer Ariana Grande secretly married a 25-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez. And the other day, the singer delighted her fans with photos from the ceremony, which she posted on her Instagram account.

It is known that the couple played the wedding in the singer’s California house, where they spent a lot of time together in quarantine due to coronavirus, in a narrow family circle with relatives and close friends. There were no more than 20 guests at the wedding.

According to Vogue, a designer worked on Grande’s wedding look. Vera Wong. It is noted that several years ago, at the Met Gala, several years ago, Vera promised the singer that when she gets married, she will create a wedding image for her. And now, after a while, Wong kept her word and created a truly fabulous image for her.

Ariana Grande wore a custom-made white high-waisted silk charmeuse bustier dress with a plunging neckline at the back. Also, the image was complemented by a veil to the shoulders and a satin bow on top, attached to a high tail, with which Grande can often be seen at various events. By the way, Josh Liu worked on the hair, and makeup artist Ash K. Holm was responsible for the makeup.

The singer put on earrings with pearls and diamonds Lorraine schwartzto complement her engagement ring and look that also comes from stylist Mimi Cuttrell. The groom himself was dressed in a Tom Ford suit. In addition, in the photo you can see that the hall where the ceremony took place was decorated with candles and fresh flowers.

Ariana Grande began dating Dalton in January 2020. The couple hid their relationship. They became known when in February the singer and Dalton were noticed kissing in a bar, and in May a video was released for Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U, in which they starred together. In December 2020, he proposed to her, in a diamond ring he inserted a pearl of jewelry that her grandmother gave Ariana Grande.

Previously, the singer was engaged to American comedian and actor Pete Davidson, but about two years ago they broke off their high-profile relationship, and the matter never came to a wedding.