six vaccines have been shown to be effective in booster vaccinations

What kind of research?

We are talking about the work of British researchers who studied the effectiveness of various drugs as boosters – additional vaccinations, which in many countries have already begun to be done “on top” of the main vaccines in order to prolong the immune response and provide protection against a new strain.

“Millions of people in Britain have received two injections of coronavirus vaccines. Nationally approved vaccines have been shown to be effective against severe disease, but we do not know how long protection against the virus will last. In addition, it is susceptible to mutations that can affect the effectiveness of vaccines, ”write the study authors. In this regard, according to them, people at risk will need additional protection as immunity disappears.

The study involved more than 2,800 people aged 30 and over who were fully vaccinated with one of two vaccines – AstraZeneca or Pfizer. The study participants received their first injection between December and February 2021, and the second one 70 days or more after the first. The study, the authors write in the information for participants, is calculated for a year from the day of the first dose, but the results of its second phase were published in The Lancet on November 28.

The subjects were boosted 10–12 weeks after the second injection of the previous vaccine. Four weeks after the booster, the antibody level of those who received the booster dose was compared to that of a control group of people who received the meningococcal bacteria vaccine.

Seven vaccines were included in the study: from Moderna, Pfizer, AtraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Curevac, Novavax and Valneva. Four of them have been approved for use in the UK and the EU, another is in the approval phase (Novavax) and two are in clinical trials.

What boosters have been the most effective?

In the group of people initially vaccinated with the AstraZenecasse vaccine, all seven studied vaccines showed their effectiveness as boosters (that is, a significant increase in antibody levels). Among those who received Pfizer as the first vaccine, six of the seven vaccines tested were effective boosters. The only drug that didn’t work in the group of people initially vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine was the unregistered vaccine from Valneva.

The researchers note that all seven vaccines studied have been shown to be safe when used as boosters. However, the results (antibody levels and the body’s cellular response to the vaccine) varied greatly depending on the drug. The best for these indicators were vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It is they who are planning to use them in Britain for revaccination.

